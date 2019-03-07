MLB Rumors: Dallas Keuchel Turned Down 1, 2-Year Contract Offers from Astros

David Dermer/Associated Press

While Dallas Keuchel remains a free agent, the pitcher has at least received some offers from his former team.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Houston Astros have offered Keuchel one- and two-year deals, but he has turned them both down.

The 31-year-old is apparently looking for a larger deal in his first chance at free agency.

Keuchel won a Cy Young award in 2015, has two All-Star selections on his resume and was a big part of the Astros' run to the 2017 World Series title. Though he was a bit inconsistent in 2018, he still finished with 12 wins and a 3.74 ERA in 204.2 innings pitched.

The left-hander also won the fourth Gold Glove award of his career.

Despite his production, there has been little movement toward landing a new contract despite the fact the regular season is only a few weeks away.

However, the Astros have continued to keep touch on the talented player.

General manager Jeff Luhnow spoke about potentially re-signing both Keuchel and Marwin Gonzalez in January.

"We've had interest in both of the players and they know it," Luhnow said, per Alyson Footer of MLB.com. "Obviously they both were critical parts of our success the last six years. We'd love to keep them in the family."

"Both great players and great for the franchise," owner Jim Crane added. "They did a lot of work here and we appreciate what they did. They're always welcome. Maybe something will work out there. Who knows?"

Gonzalez has since signed with the Minnesota Twins, but Keuchel is still available.

The key seems to be for the Astros to offer more of a long-term contract for the talented pitcher.