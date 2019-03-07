WWE WrestleMania 36 Location Confirmed for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

WWE officially announced Thursday that WrestleMania 36 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in April 2020.

As part of the announcement, WWE added that a press conference will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. ET to introduce the upcoming host city.

While WrestleMania has been held in the state of Florida on three occasions already, next year marks the first time The Showcase of The Immortals will emanate from Tampa.

