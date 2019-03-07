WWE WrestleMania 36 Location Confirmed for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: General view of the Buccaneer pirate ship during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs defeated the Bears 36-10. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

WWE officially announced Thursday that WrestleMania 36 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in April 2020.

As part of the announcement, WWE added that a press conference will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. ET to introduce the upcoming host city.

While WrestleMania has been held in the state of Florida on three occasions already, next year marks the first time The Showcase of The Immortals will emanate from Tampa.

