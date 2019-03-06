Justin Verlander Open to Short-Term Contract in Free Agency; Astros in Play

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has been vocal about the slow-moving free agency for players this offseason, something that could directly impact him next year.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Verlander noted he would be open to signing a short-term deal and is "cognizant" the impact his contract could have on the overall market.

"I plan to pitch into my mid-40s," he said. "I don't need to sign a five-year deal."

Verlander also said he hasn't "shut the door" on potentially returning to the Astros, per Heyman.

Assuming Verlander doesn't sign an extension with Houston before the end of next season, the winter of 2019 will mark his first time as a free agent.

The seven-time All-Star signed a seven-year extension worth $180 million with the Detroit Tigers in March 2013.

Last month, as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remained unsigned, Verlander took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with MLB's "system" being broken:

Given Verlander's age (36), there's the potential that MLB teams are reluctant to invest multiple years and big money in him. The 2011 American League Cy Young winner has shown no signs of slowing down heading into his 14th season.

Verlander finished second in AL Cy Young voting last season after posting a 2.52 ERA in 34 starts. He led the AL with 290 strikeouts, 0.902 WHIP and 7.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio.