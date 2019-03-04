Mets' Noah Syndergaard Mocks Phillies' Bryce Harper on Instagram

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Bryce Harper's slip of the tongue over the weekend did not go unnoticed by division rivals.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard made an Instagram post Sunday, writing, "We want to bring home a title to DC... Oops... I mean Queens!"

Harper, the new Philadelphia Phillies star, accidentally referenced his former home in his introductory press conference after signing a 13-year, $330 million deal.

"We want to bring a title back to D.C. I want to be on Broad Street, on a freakin' boat, or a bus, or whatever it is, and have a trophy over my head," Harper told reporters at the presser.

Harper has had a good sense of humor about his gaffe, telling reporters it will probably take him until "November" to get used to his new home. He added:

"I think it's going to take me some time, take my family some time. Of course, I made that comment yesterday about D.C., trying to bring back the title to D.C., and that's something that I tried to do for the last seven years. So it's going to be new, it's going to be different.

"I'm a Philadelphia Phillie now, and I'm excited to be part of it, get to know everybody, get to know the city. I like the blue a little bit, that royal blue [shirt] is pretty sweet, a little different color. But like I said, I'm excited to be part of it, get to know everybody, and I'l let you know in November how I feel."

If Harper is able to make good on his goal, odds are Phillies fans aren't going to care whether he's calling Philly "D.C.," "Pittsburgh" or "New York City." And given the warm reception he's gotten so far, it appears Phillies fans have taken no offense to the mistake.