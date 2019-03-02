Mike Trout Rumors: Angels Considered Offering 10-Year, $350M Contract Extension

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels have considered offering star Mike Trout a 10-year, $350 million extension, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes that it's not clear if an actual offer has been put on the table.

The 27-year-old is under contract through the 2020 season, with a salary of $33.25 million in each of the next two years.

Back in March 2014, a 22-year-old Trout signed a six-year, $144.5 million extension with Los Angeles that bought out three arbitration years as well as a trio of free agency years. It marked the highest averaged annual value ever given to a player with just two years of service time.

All Trout has done is live up to the contract and then some.

Trout has a career .307/.416/.573 slash line with 240 home runs and 648 RBI. In seven full seasons, the center fielder has an American League Rookie of the Year award, six Silver Sluggers and a pair of AL MVP awards. He has never finished outside of the top four in MVP voting, finishing runner-up four times, including last season.

As a result, there has been growing speculation that the Angels will look to lock him up before he has a chance to reach the open market. And this offseason has help reset the market for superstars.

Manny Machado (10 years, $300 million with the San Diego Padres) and Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million) have each topped the $300 million mark this winter. Harper's deal edged out Giancarlo Stanton's 13-year, $225 million deal for the largest in league history.

Also of note, Zack Greinke's six-year, $206.5 million deal with the Arizona Diamondback holds the record for largest AAV ($34.4 million) in MLB history.

Trout is expected to command more, both in terms of AAV and total guarantee, than either Greinke or Harper.

While the Angels may be pondering an extension internally, the star himself isn't worried about his contract status at the moment.

"I haven't even thought about it," Trout told reporters Friday. "Obviously, you guys bring it up a lot and I appreciate you asking me all these questions, but right now is not the time to think about it. I still have a couple more years."

Rosenthal added that Trout, a New Jersey native, is "quite happy" in Southern California.

If Trout plays out his current contract and tests free agency following the 2020 campaign, he will be 29 years old when he signs his next deal. It may be tougher for him to get a decade-long deal (if that's what he wants) then than it would be now, but as long as he continues to perform in the meantime, he should have no problem generating interest.