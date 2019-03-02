Red Sox News: Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers Agree to 1-Year Contracts

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox announced they have reached agreements on contracts for the 2019 season with 17 players, including outfielder Andrew Benintendi and third baseman Rafael Devers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

One season after he finished second in the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year voting, Benintendi hit .290/.366/.465 with an .830 OPS—all of which established new career highs. He added 16 home runs, 41 doubles, six triples and 87 RBI in 148 games.

The 24-year-old helped Boston win the World Series for the first time since 2013 by hitting .268 with four doubles and five RBI in 14 postseason contests.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Devers turned heads in 2018. Although the infielder hit just .240 in 121 appearances, he recorded 21 round-trippers, 24 doubles and 66 RBI as well as a .731 OPS.

Like Benintendi, Devers played a key role in Boston's championship run. The infielder hit .294 with one home run and nine RBI in 11 playoff games last year.



The team won't lose either to free agency anytime soon. Neither Benintendi (under club control through 2022) nor Devers (2023) have reached arbitration.