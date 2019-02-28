Report: Clay Buchholz Agrees to Contract with Blue Jays After Stint with D-Backs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Clay Buchholz throws a pitch to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly signed starting pitcher Clay Buchholz, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network provided more details:

Buchholz, 34, went 7-2 in 16 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season with a 2.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 98.1 innings.

While those numbers were impressive, they likely aren't sustainable.

As David Schoenfield of ESPN.com wrote in December: "The 2.01 ERA in 16 starts with the Diamondbacks was obviously a fluke, but he did have a 3.47 FIP, threw strikes and limited home runs. He also faced an easy slate of opponents and has never been durable. Still, he has bouts of effectiveness. Could be an interesting gamble."

Injuries have long been a concern for Buchholz, however, including the flexor-mass strain that ended his 2018 season prematurely in September.

That leaves his role in Toronto unclear, especially considering the Blue Jays already have Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Ryan Borucki, Matt Shoemaker and Clayton Richard available for the rotation. That could leave Buchholz either to fight with Borucki and Richard for a starting spot or potentially settle into a long reliever role in Toronto's bullpen.

