Phillies Rumors: Craig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel Deals Unlikely After Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies continued their busy winter on Thursday by signing Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal, but that megadeal may wind up being the last big splash the team makes this offseason.

A source told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki that it is "unlikely" the Phillies sign starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel or closer Craig Kimbrel after reaching an agreement with Harper. Zolecki notes, though, that things could change if either free agent pursues a short-term deal.

While top free agents like Harper and Manny Machado have signed recently, both Keuchel and Kimbrel remain unsigned—but not because they are not coveted assets.

Keuchel, 31, is coming off a season in which he went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts, striking out 153 in 204.2 innings. The southpaw's impressive resume features two All-Star selections, the 2015 American League Cy Young award, four Gold Gloves and a World Series ring.

The former 20-game winner has a career 4-2 record in the postseason with a 3.31 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts).

With spring training camps in full force, Keuchel recently told Fox 26's Mark Berman that he was anxious to join a team:

Kimbrel, meanwhile, has been the top reliever on the market all winter.

The right-hander went 5-1 with 42 saves and a 2.74 ERA in 63 appearances, striking out 96 batters in 62.1 innings. His dominance out of the bullpen helped Boston win a franchise-record 108 games last season as well as the World Series.

The 30-year-old has 333 career saves and has allowed just 285 hits in 532.2 career innings.

CBS Sports' Jim Bowden reported last week that Kimbrel was willing to sit out the 2019 season if offers didn't improve. Kimbrel's agent, David Meter, denied that report, calling it "wildly inaccurate."

Philadelphia owner John Middleton told Nightengale back in November that the team was willing to spend "stupid money." After signing Harper ($330 million) and Andrew McCutchen (three years, $50 million) while acquiring shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto already, the Phillies may be nearing their limit.