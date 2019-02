Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars may add a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to their roster this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the AFC South team is the "front-runner" for Nick Foles. He also pointed out Washington is inclined to trust Colt McCoy as its quarterback instead of pursuing Foles.

This comes after Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman told reporters the team will not place the franchise tag on Foles, which will make him a free agent. Rapoport noted Roseman determined there wasn't a viable trade market had the Eagles used the tag and then attempted to move Foles.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network pointed to the relationship between Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and Foles from the former's time in Philadelphia.

The Jaguars finished the 2018 season fifth in the league in yards allowed and tied for fourth in points allowed but went just 5-11 after reaching the AFC Championship Game the prior season. Poor quarterback play between Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler was a primary reason for the 2018 struggles.

Signing Foles would give them a playoff-tested veteran who played the role of savior for the Eagles in two consecutive years after Carson Wentz went down with injury.

In 2017, Foles started three regular-season games and went 2-1 before winning three straight playoff games to lift the Lombardi Trophy. He threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings and 373 yards and three touchdowns in the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

He followed that up with a 4-1 mark as a starter during the 2018 regular season, notching wins in the final three games just to reach the playoffs. He defeated the stout Chicago Bears defense in the Wild Card Round before he was eliminated by the New Orleans Saints.