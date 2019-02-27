Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Plans to Move JR Smith in June

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 13: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives Head Coach Larry Drew of the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 13, 2018 at The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to find a trade partner for guard JR Smith after the 2018-19 season wraps up in June, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon

Smith has not suited up for the Cavs since Nov. 6, as he and the team mutually agreed to go their separate ways in late November.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

