Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Plans to Move JR Smith in June

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to find a trade partner for guard JR Smith after the 2018-19 season wraps up in June, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

Smith has not suited up for the Cavs since Nov. 6, as he and the team mutually agreed to go their separate ways in late November.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.