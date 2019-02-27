Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Plans to Move JR Smith in June

Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Plans to Move JR Smith in JuneFebruary 27, 2019
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to find a trade partner for guard JR Smith after the 2018-19 season wraps up in June, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon.
Smith has not suited up for the Cavs since Nov. 6, as he and the team mutually agreed to go their separate ways in late November.
