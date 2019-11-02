Warriors News: Draymond Green Says Finger Injury Is 'Ligament Action'

Pool/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green suffered an injury to his left index finger during Friday night's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN's Nick Friedell provided postgame comments from Green:

"I hurt my finger. Ligament action. But it is what it is. ... I don't know [about Saturday]; we'll see. It's pretty sore. I couldn't grip the ball the whole entire [game], probably since the second quarter. Which is why I was making a lot of one-handed, right-handed passes and dribbling left with my right hand. I couldn't really grip the ball, so we'll see. Hopefully, it will calm down a little bit overnight, but who knows?"

Green has averaged 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the 1-4 Warriors this season. He posted 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Western Conference champion Dubs last year.

The team's jack-of-all-trades would be a tremendous loss considering the team is relying more heavily on him with Kevin Durant now a Brooklyn Net and Klay Thompson out with a torn ACL. Stephen Curry also went down during the early stages of this season with a broken left hand and is expected to miss three months.

Still, the Warriors have reinforcements on the bench. Of note, Kevon Looney could see more playing time if Green is forced out of the lineup when he returns from his own hamstring injury. The Dubs can also look toward 22-year-old big men Eric Paschall and Omari Spellman in the short term.

Although the group could fare well in Green's absence, the Warriors still need him back as soon as possible. He's been the team's glue guy during the entire dynasty and has proved invaluable at times.