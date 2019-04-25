Redskins Draft Dwayne Haskins; Twitter Looks at Rivalry vs. Giants' Daniel Jones

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday.

The New York Giants selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick, which sets up a potential rivalry in the NFC East.

Robert Griffin III was once the Redskins' franchise quarterback, so he was uniquely qualified to comment on the move:

The 21-year-old Haskins only started one season for Ohio State, but that was more than enough time to establish himself as one of the top passers in the 2019 class.

The redshirt sophomore laid waste to the Buckeyes' record book in 2018. He threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Nobody was surprised to see Haskins declare for the 2019 draft, and his decision might have been easier after Justin Herbert confirmed last December he was returning to Oregon for his senior year.

One of the bigger questions about Haskins' NFL potential has little to do with him specifically and more to do with his former head coach, Urban Meyer.

"[Meyer] has had one decent NFL quarterback [Alex Smith] ever come out of his system," one NFL scouting director told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. "That s--t will keep you up at night."

Haskins wasn't the typical Meyer-style quarterback, though; he was far more of a pocket passer than Smith, Tim Tebow, J.T. Barrett or Braxton Miller.

Haskins completed 70.0 percent of his passes and averaged 9.1 yards per attempt in 2018. Tebow, by comparison, had a 66.4 percent completion rate and averaged 9.3 yards per throw over four years, while Smith owned a 66.3 percent clip with 8.9 yards per attempt.

Haskins also had 533 attempts, well ahead of Tebow's (350) and Smith's (317) single-season highs.

Bleacher Report's David Kenyon explained the contrast in further detail:

"Haskins can process and adjust quickly, leading to surgical efficiency. That mental prowess will allow for a cleaner transition to the NFL. The strengths on his scouting report will also feature the elite traits necessary for a successful pro career. ...

"No, he's not a perfect prospect. Haskins' footwork and activity rate in the pocket must be refined, and his mobility is largely limited to buying extra time.

"That's a distinct change from previous Meyer quarterbacks, who regularly put up decent numbers but were most effective when running. Yet with the help of offensive coordinator Ryan Day, Meyer's replacement, Haskins thrived as a pass-first, pass-second talent."

Miller ranked Haskins as the No. 2 QB available and compared him to three-time Pro Bowler Carson Palmer.

Quarterback was a clear area of need for Washington coming into the draft. One could argue the Redskins reached slightly for Haskins, but that was necessary in order to secure one of this year's best quarterbacks.

He should more than justify the investment.

Alex Smith broke his fibula and tibia last November, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he could miss the entire 2019 season.

Even if Smith gets back in time to play a game or two in 2019, he turned 35 in May and is coming off a significant injury. His days as an effective starter could be numbered.

Washington found a stopgap starter in Case Keenum, whom it acquired from the Denver Broncos. Now, Haskins will be the long-term plan at quarterback.