Redskins Draft Dwayne Haskins; Twitter Looks at Rivalry vs. Giants' Daniel Jones

Redskins Draft Dwayne Haskins; Twitter Looks at Rivalry vs. Giants' Daniel JonesApril 26, 2019
The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday.
Washington Redskins @Redskins
Welcome to D.C., @dh_simba7 #SkinsDraft | #HTTR https://t.co/nStw0dcOyK https://t.co/qbLVAq95sA
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Dwayne Haskins goes No. 15 overall to the Washington Redskins! https://t.co/I9f893bY9E
The New York Giants selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick, which sets up a potential rivalry in the NFC East.
NBC Sports Redskins @NBCSRedskins
Wait for it. Dwayne Haskins' reaction when the Giants passed on him to take Duke QB Daniel Jones 👀 https://t.co/G3bZTcAi0l
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
In the years to come in the NFC East, it will be Daniel Jones and the Giants vs. Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins. It will be the ultimate measuring stick.
Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli
Daniel Jones vs. Dwayne Haskins in Week 16? (I’m assuming Eli will still be starter for Week 4 game)
Bucky Brooks @BuckyBrooks
The @Redskins vs @Giants games will be must see TV down the road to check out the QB battle between Haskins and Jones..
Kimberley A. Martin @ByKimberleyA
We'll get to see Daniel Jones (Giants) vs. Dwayne Haskins (Redskins) in the not-too-distant future....
Cameron DaSilva @camdasilva
Cowboys fans: lol Daniel Jones Cowboys fans an hour later: oh shit Haskins https://t.co/QGnJTAwcJZ
Justin Walters @JustinWaltersTV
Washington got a steal w/ Dwayne Haskins. Now, Haskins gets a chance to see the team that passed on him twice a year - #Giants. Daniel Jones vs. Haskins. The Washington-NYG rivalry is renewed. #NFLDraft
Robert Griffin III was once the Redskins' franchise quarterback, so he was uniquely qualified to comment on the move:
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
You didn’t draft the young man for nothing. You did it because you believe in the young man. You did it because you need a Quarterback. Don’t give up on him prematurely. He is your investment. Give the kid time to prove himself. Congrats young gun!!! Enjoy every second of it!
The 21-year-old Haskins only started one season for Ohio State, but that was more than enough time to establish himself as one of the top passers in the 2019 class.
The redshirt sophomore laid waste to the Buckeyes' record book in 2018. He threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
☑️ Conference Champion ☑️ Conference Championship MVP ☑️ 27 Broken records ☑️ Heisman finalist Congrats Young Simba! 🦁 @dh_simba7 https://t.co/ojZVl9igl8
Nobody was surprised to see Haskins declare for the 2019 draft, and his decision might have been easier after Justin Herbert confirmed last December he was returning to Oregon for his senior year.
One of the bigger questions about Haskins' NFL potential has little to do with him specifically and more to do with his former head coach, Urban Meyer.
"[Meyer] has had one decent NFL quarterback [Alex Smith] ever come out of his system," one NFL scouting director told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. "That s--t will keep you up at night."
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Haskins wasn't the typical Meyer-style quarterback, though; he was far more of a pocket passer than Smith, Tim Tebow, J.T. Barrett or Braxton Miller.
Haskins completed 70.0 percent of his passes and averaged 9.1 yards per attempt in 2018. Tebow, by comparison, had a 66.4 percent completion rate and averaged 9.3 yards per throw over four years, while Smith owned a 66.3 percent clip with 8.9 yards per attempt.
Haskins also had 533 attempts, well ahead of Tebow's (350) and Smith's (317) single-season highs.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon explained the contrast in further detail:
"Haskins can process and adjust quickly, leading to surgical efficiency. That mental prowess will allow for a cleaner transition to the NFL. The strengths on his scouting report will also feature the elite traits necessary for a successful pro career. ...
"No, he's not a perfect prospect. Haskins' footwork and activity rate in the pocket must be refined, and his mobility is largely limited to buying extra time.
"That's a distinct change from previous Meyer quarterbacks, who regularly put up decent numbers but were most effective when running. Yet with the help of offensive coordinator Ryan Day, Meyer's replacement, Haskins thrived as a pass-first, pass-second talent."
Miller ranked Haskins as the No. 2 QB available and compared him to three-time Pro Bowler Carson Palmer.
Quarterback was a clear area of need for Washington coming into the draft. One could argue the Redskins reached slightly for Haskins, but that was necessary in order to secure one of this year's best quarterbacks.
He should more than justify the investment.
Alex Smith broke his fibula and tibia last November, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he could miss the entire 2019 season.
Even if Smith gets back in time to play a game or two in 2019, he turned 35 in May and is coming off a significant injury. His days as an effective starter could be numbered.
Washington found a stopgap starter in Case Keenum, whom it acquired from the Denver Broncos. Now, Haskins will be the long-term plan at quarterback.
Scouting Report for Redskins' New QB