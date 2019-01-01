Dwayne Haskins, Urban Meyer's Final Star, Could Finally Crush His NFL QB Stigma

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The critical measures of a successful coach are wins and championships. While ending his Ohio State tenure with a Rose Bowl triumph over Washington, Urban Meyer will head into retirement having left no room for debate in those categories.

And over 17 years leading Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, Meyer has developed NFL talent at a stellar rate. So far, 75 players have heard their name called in the draft following a given year he coached; that number will crest 80 in 2019.

Despite that remarkable resume, one achievement that has eluded Meyer is producing an elite pro quarterback.

But in his Ohio State finale, Meyer watched Dwayne Haskins put the finishing touches on a brilliant three-game stretch and a season that screams "franchise quarterback."

The redshirt sophomore hit 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and tossed three scores en route to offensive player of the game honors. Haskins showed off tremendous touch to every area of the field, consistently superb ball placement, a live arm and a quickness in his progressions.

That performance followed a 396-yard, six-touchdown obliteration of an elite Michigan defense and a 499-yard, five-score day against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

His final stats now official, Haskins paced the Football Bowl Subdivision in yards (5,030) and touchdowns (50) with a 70.0 completion percentage this year—his first as a starter. He's still relatively inexperienced and did that.

He is Meyer's last NFL hope—and arguably the brightest one yet.

Haskins appears destined to be the first quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL draft, particularly since Oregon's Justin Herbert will return for his senior year.

Haskins would join Alex Smith and Tim Tebow as the only Meyer QBs who were first-round picks. Additionally, five other former signal-callers—Josh Harris, Chris Leak, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett—signed NFL contracts.

But they didn't exactly set a high bar.

Smith is the unquestioned bright spot of Meyer's legacy, a status that is simultaneously underappreciated and not especially impressive.

The 14-year veteran holds a 94-66-1 career record and has started a playoff game in five seasons. Conversely, he developed a reputation for risk-averse, checkdown-filled passes. Smith has never been an All-Pro choice, starting only one conference championship game and zero Super Bowls.

Tebow enjoyed one special year in 2011, helping the Denver Broncos win the AFC West and a dramatic playoff game over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his NFL career lasted three years.

Otherwise, Jones has 11 attempts. Miller shifted to wide receiver before leaving Ohio State. None of the final three quarterbacks threw a pass during a regular-season game.

Haskins' expectations will be significantly higher.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Yes, that comes with the draft status. Late-round and undrafted players have low-percentage hit rates, whereas a first-rounder like Smith or Tebow is supposed to contribute quickly. Whichever team selects Haskins has a path to a starting role in mind.

And it's easy to understand why.

Haskins can process and adjust quickly, leading to surgical efficiency. That mental prowess will allow for a cleaner transition to the NFL. The strengths on his scouting report will also feature the physical traits necessary for a successful pro career.

Strong arm? Check. Timing? You bet. Placement? Got it.

No, he's not a perfect prospect. Haskins' footwork and activity rate in the pocket must be refined, and his mobility is largely limited to buying extra time. He's not a big scrambler.

That's a distinct change from previous Meyer QBs, who regularly put up decent numbers but were most effective when running, too. Yet with the help of coordinator Ryan Day, Meyer's replacement, Haskins thrived as a pass-first, pass-second talent.

When the draft finally arrives in April, Haskins should be the most promising option.

In fairness to the redshirt sophomore, he says he is "50/50" on whether to declare for the draft or return, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. However, perception and circumstance means 2019 is an ideal time to pursue the NFL.

And with every success at the next level, Haskins will move one step closer to filling a sizable void in Meyer's legacy.

Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.