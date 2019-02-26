Tom Brady's Autographed Rookie Card Sells for Record $400,100 at Auction

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) gestures during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's autographed rookie card sold on eBay for $400,100 on Monday night. 

NFL on ESPN tweeted a photo of the card, which is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket that Beckett gave a 9/10 grade for the card's condition and a 10/10 grade for the quality of the autograph:

At $400,100, the Brady card is the most expensive football card to ever be sold at auction.

Per Rich Mueller of Sports Collectors Daily, the card is numbered to 100, and it is one of just seven in existence with a grade of 9 from Beckett.

Mueller added that the card is believed to have been sold by Evan Mathis, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL as an offensive guard with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

When the Brady card was produced, few could have imagined that it would become so valuable.

Brady appeared in just one game as a rookie in 2000 after the Pats famously selected him with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft out of Michigan.

Tom Terrific replaced the injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title in his second season, however, and then went on to win five more, including this year's against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

With six Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVP awards, four Super Bowl MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl nods to his credit, Brady is quite possibly the greatest quarterback of all time.

As if he needed another accolade, Brady can now stake claim to having the highest-priced football card of all time as well.

Related

    Suh on Rams Future: 'We'll See'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Suh on Rams Future: 'We'll See'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bengals Shopping John Ross

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bengals Shopping John Ross

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Making Grades on Patriots’ Offseason Moves from Past 3 Years

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Making Grades on Patriots’ Offseason Moves from Past 3 Years

    mfhurley
    via CBS Boston

    Each Team's Most Improved Player

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Each Team's Most Improved Player

    Profootballfocus
    via Profootballfocus