Tom Brady's Autographed Rookie Card Sells for Record $400,100 at Auction

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's autographed rookie card sold on eBay for $400,100 on Monday night.

NFL on ESPN tweeted a photo of the card, which is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket that Beckett gave a 9/10 grade for the card's condition and a 10/10 grade for the quality of the autograph:

At $400,100, the Brady card is the most expensive football card to ever be sold at auction.

Per Rich Mueller of Sports Collectors Daily, the card is numbered to 100, and it is one of just seven in existence with a grade of 9 from Beckett.

Mueller added that the card is believed to have been sold by Evan Mathis, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL as an offensive guard with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

When the Brady card was produced, few could have imagined that it would become so valuable.

Brady appeared in just one game as a rookie in 2000 after the Pats famously selected him with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft out of Michigan.

Tom Terrific replaced the injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title in his second season, however, and then went on to win five more, including this year's against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

With six Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVP awards, four Super Bowl MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl nods to his credit, Brady is quite possibly the greatest quarterback of all time.

As if he needed another accolade, Brady can now stake claim to having the highest-priced football card of all time as well.