B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron James Mismatches, PJ Tucker Wears Huarache 2K4

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron James Mismatches, PJ Tucker Wears Huarache 2K4February 26, 2019
There were 11 games on a crowded NBA slate Monday, which gave many of the league's best players the chance to show off their kicks.
Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry were among those who impressed with their choices.
KD Showing Love to the Longhorns
DeMar DeRozan Brings Out the Prelude Kobes
A Brand-New Player Exclusive for LeBron
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames with the mismatching Nike LeBron 16 player exclusive tonight. https://t.co/sWu9CA8CzZ
Devin Booker Joins the Kobe 4 Squad
New Hair, New Colorway for Dwyane Wade
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DwyaneWade with the cornrows and Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 tonight. https://t.co/Vjw4uC2HL6
Kyle Kuzma with the Player-Exclusive Adapt BB
KD 7 Sighting from Montrezl Harrell
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @MONSTATREZZ laces up the N7 Nike KD 7 tonight! #NBAKicks https://t.co/orPZeFUSA4
All of Karl-Anthony Towns' Accomplishments
You Don't See These Everyday
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @luka7doncic warms up in the Nike LeBron 12 low in LA! #NBAKicks https://t.co/B24hvLVBEo
Steph Returns Home in the Under Armour Curry 6
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
“Oakland Sideshow” Under Armour Curry 6s for @stephencurry30 tonight against Charlotte. 📸: Getty/Kent Smith https://t.co/mUUWy9LGzM
PJ Tucker in the Nike Huarache 2K4
Chris Paul Brought Out a Bright CP3.XI Colorway
De'Aaron Fox with the LeBron 9
There are only three games on the Tuesday schedule, but Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Paul George are among those who will be in action and are sure to bring the fire with their kicks.
