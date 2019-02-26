B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron James Mismatches, PJ Tucker Wears Huarache 2K4

The sneakers of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 25, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
There were 11 games on a crowded NBA slate Monday, which gave many of the league's best players the chance to show off their kicks.

Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry were among those who impressed with their choices.

          

KD Showing Love to the Longhorns

         

DeMar DeRozan Brings Out the Prelude Kobes

          

A Brand-New Player Exclusive for LeBron

          

Devin Booker Joins the Kobe 4 Squad

          

New Hair, New Colorway for Dwyane Wade

         

Kyle Kuzma with the Player-Exclusive Adapt BB

         

KD 7 Sighting from Montrezl Harrell

          

All of Karl-Anthony Towns' Accomplishments

         

You Don't See These Everyday

         

Steph Returns Home in the Under Armour Curry 6

         

PJ Tucker in the Nike Huarache 2K4

         

Chris Paul Brought Out a Bright CP3.XI Colorway

         

De'Aaron Fox with the LeBron 9 

          

There are only three games on the Tuesday schedule, but Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Paul George are among those who will be in action and are sure to bring the fire with their kicks.

