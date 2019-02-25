Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Clayton Kershaw 'Didn't Feel Great' After Throwing

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw makes a play during a spring training baseball workout Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The regular season is still more than a month away, but Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is struggling to establish a rhythm at spring training with health concerns getting in his way. 

According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the southpaw "didn't feel great" following a session of catch on Monday. "Might be a day or two before he picks it up again," Roberts added.

Castillo noted the manager said the team still hasn't scheduled an MRI for Kershaw.

This comes after Pedro Moura of The Athletic reported that Roberts said Kershaw is taking anti-inflammatory medication after his shoulder felt off following his throwing session. The manager suggested the veteran's effort to dial up his velocity could have played a factor.

Despite the reports, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com noted on Sunday the plan is still for Kershaw to start the Dodgers' season opener on March 28 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There are few pitchers more important to their respective teams in the league than the 30-year-old Kershaw. He has a National League MVP, three NL Cy Youngs, five ERA titles, a Gold Glove and seven All-Star appearances on his resume and was still largely dominant last season with a 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 155 strikeouts in 161.1 innings.

However, there have been durability concerns of late seeing as how he has made 27 or fewer starts in four of the last five years.

The Dodgers are looking to take the next step as champions following six straight NL West crowns and two straight World Series losses, but they likely need a healthy Kershaw by October if they are going to do so. Expect them to use the necessary precaution at this time of the calendar with their veteran ace.

Related

    Puig Says He 'Didn't Work Hard' Due to Being Under Contract

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Puig Says He 'Didn't Work Hard' Due to Being Under Contract

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers Continue to Pile Up the Offense in Win Over Cubs

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Dodgers Continue to Pile Up the Offense in Win Over Cubs

    Bill Plunkett
    via Daily News

    2019 Dodgers Yearbook: Pitching, Power and More

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    2019 Dodgers Yearbook: Pitching, Power and More

    Dodger Insider
    via Dodger Insider

    Report: Harper to Pick Team This Week

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Harper to Pick Team This Week

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report