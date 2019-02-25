Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Clayton Kershaw 'Didn't Feel Great' After Throwing

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The regular season is still more than a month away, but Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is struggling to establish a rhythm at spring training with health concerns getting in his way.

According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the southpaw "didn't feel great" following a session of catch on Monday. "Might be a day or two before he picks it up again," Roberts added.

Castillo noted the manager said the team still hasn't scheduled an MRI for Kershaw.

This comes after Pedro Moura of The Athletic reported that Roberts said Kershaw is taking anti-inflammatory medication after his shoulder felt off following his throwing session. The manager suggested the veteran's effort to dial up his velocity could have played a factor.

Despite the reports, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com noted on Sunday the plan is still for Kershaw to start the Dodgers' season opener on March 28 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There are few pitchers more important to their respective teams in the league than the 30-year-old Kershaw. He has a National League MVP, three NL Cy Youngs, five ERA titles, a Gold Glove and seven All-Star appearances on his resume and was still largely dominant last season with a 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 155 strikeouts in 161.1 innings.

However, there have been durability concerns of late seeing as how he has made 27 or fewer starts in four of the last five years.

The Dodgers are looking to take the next step as champions following six straight NL West crowns and two straight World Series losses, but they likely need a healthy Kershaw by October if they are going to do so. Expect them to use the necessary precaution at this time of the calendar with their veteran ace.