Bud Black, Rockies Agree on Contract Extension Through 2022 Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

After leading the team to the postseason in each of his first two seasons on the job, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has been rewarded with an extension. 

The Rockies announced Monday they have signed Black to an extension through the 2022 campaign.

Colorado was in the midst of a seven-year playoff drought and was coming off a 75-win season when Black was hired. He led the team to a 12-win improvement during his first year as skipper and helped the team (91-72) come within one victory of tying a single-season franchise record en route to its second consecutive playoff appearance.

The Rockies tied the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL West through 162 games but were unable to capture the division title in a tiebreaking Game 163. They would, however, go on to defeat the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game before ultimately being swept out of the National League Division Series by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Black has been named an NL Manager of the Year award finalist in each of his first two seasons in Colorado. He previously won the honor back in 2010 while he was with the San Diego Padres.

At 178-147 (.548 winning percentage), Black is the winningest manager in Rockies history. In fact, no other Colorado skipper has ever finished his tenure with a winning record.

The 61-year-old Black has a career 827-860 record, going 1-4 in the postseason, in 11 years as a manager in the majors.

Related

    Roberts on Harper Meeting: 'It Was Good'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Roberts on Harper Meeting: 'It Was Good'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Colorado Rockies, Bud Black agree on contract extension

    Colorado Rockies logo
    Colorado Rockies

    Colorado Rockies, Bud Black agree on contract extension

    Justin Michael
    via Mile High Sports

    He Went from Kneeling to Living with His Agent

    MLB logo
    MLB

    He Went from Kneeling to Living with His Agent

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Pettitte Joins Yanks Front Office as Special Advisor

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Pettitte Joins Yanks Front Office as Special Advisor

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report