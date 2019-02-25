Bud Black, Rockies Agree on Contract Extension Through 2022 Season

John Minchillo/Associated Press

After leading the team to the postseason in each of his first two seasons on the job, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has been rewarded with an extension.

The Rockies announced Monday they have signed Black to an extension through the 2022 campaign.

Colorado was in the midst of a seven-year playoff drought and was coming off a 75-win season when Black was hired. He led the team to a 12-win improvement during his first year as skipper and helped the team (91-72) come within one victory of tying a single-season franchise record en route to its second consecutive playoff appearance.

The Rockies tied the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL West through 162 games but were unable to capture the division title in a tiebreaking Game 163. They would, however, go on to defeat the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game before ultimately being swept out of the National League Division Series by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Black has been named an NL Manager of the Year award finalist in each of his first two seasons in Colorado. He previously won the honor back in 2010 while he was with the San Diego Padres.

At 178-147 (.548 winning percentage), Black is the winningest manager in Rockies history. In fact, no other Colorado skipper has ever finished his tenure with a winning record.

The 61-year-old Black has a career 827-860 record, going 1-4 in the postseason, in 11 years as a manager in the majors.