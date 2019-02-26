In or Out? Predicting Postseason Fates for Every Fringe NBA Playoff Team

0 of 10

Harry How/Getty Images

The final month-plus of the NBA regular season is a series of simultaneous races.

The elites are jostling for prime position atop their respective conferences. The cellar-dwellers are racing to the bottom despite lottery tweaks to discourage tanking.

The best battle, though, comes from basketball's middle class. These are the teams that, for better or worse, have largely put their entire efforts into scratching and clawing out one of the league's last playoff spots. A one-and-done postseason showing may not sound like much, but these clubs would tell you that gaining entry to the big dance is all that matters.

We're focusing on that final fight by predicting the playoff fate of every team on the bubble. We'll use a simple designation for that status, too—teams pegged by FiveThirtyEight as having a postseason chance that's less than 99 but greater than 10.