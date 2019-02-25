Yankees Rumors: NYY Working to Extend Dellin Betances After Aaron Hicks Contract

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Yankees announced a seven-year extension for outfielder Aaron Hicks on Monday with a club option for the 2026 season. Jack Curry of Yes added that the deal was worth $70 million overall.

The team may not be done locking up its own players to long-term extensions, either.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Yankees are "working on extending" relief pitcher Dellin Betances.

