Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable vs. Knicks After Being Involved in Car Crash

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns plays against the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will be questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks after being involved in a car crash.

Per the Timberwolves public relations staff on Twitter, interim head coach Ryan Saunders announced Towns was in an accident Thursday while driving to the airport but was able to fly to New York. He didn't take part in the team's Friday morning shootaround.

Towns played 11 minutes in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, scoring 11 points for Team LeBron in a 178-164 win over Team Giannis. 

Friday will mark Minnesota's first game since the All-Star break. The team enters the second half with a 27-30 record, four games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. 

Since entering the NBA prior to the 2015-16 season, Towns has been one of the league's most durable players. The 23-year-old has never missed a game in his professional career. He leads the T-Wolves with 23.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. 

