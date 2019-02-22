Buddy Hield on Not Shooting 3 vs. Warriors: 'I Should've Pulled That B---h'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After his team dropped a tough 125-123 decision to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield was left wondering what could have been.

With his team trailing by two in the final seconds, Hield had an open look from three-point range for the win but instead opted to try to drive the ball before settling for a fadeaway jumper, which came up short. He let it be known after the game that he regretted not pulling the trigger, per 95.7 The Fan:

"I should've pulled that b---h," Hield told reporters.

It would've been a deep three-pointer, but for someone shooting 44.6 percent from distance this season and who just participated in the All-Star Three-Point Contest last weekend, it may have been the Kings' best chance. Then again, Hield was just 2-of-8 on treys on the night, though he still had 19 points and seven rebounds.

As Sacramento looks to end a 12-year playoff drought, every contest is crucial. The loss drops the Kings (30-28) to 1.5 games back of the eighth-seed Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference with 24 games to play. Meanwhile, they sit just one game ahead of the 10th-place Los Angeles Lakers.