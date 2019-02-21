Bryce Harper Rumors: Nationals Don't Plan to Give Star Manny Machado-Type Deal

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If the Washington Nationals are going to re-sign outfielder Bryce Harper, it reportedly won't be for a deal comparable to the one Manny Machado received from the San Diego Padres.

According to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, Mark Feinsand and Jamal Collier, the Nats have "no plans" to match the 10-year, $300 million contract San Diego handed to Machado this week.

That is despite the fact Washington offered Harper $300 million over 10 years near the end of the 2018 season, which Harper rejected.

MLB.com noted that Washington's offer during the 2018 season included $100 million in deferred money, meaning it isn't as valuable as the $300 million in guaranteed money that Machado landed.

Given the Nationals' reported unwillingness to throw caution to the wind financially when it comes to Harper, the field appears to be narrowing. MLB.com tabbed the Philadelphia Phillies as the favorites to sign him since the Chicago White Sox were unwilling to go up to $300 million guaranteed on Machado and the San Francisco Giants reportedly prefer a shorter-term deal.

Harper's agent, Scott Boras, reportedly has designs on surpassing the $325 million deal Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Miami Marlins in 2014, and the Phillies may be the only team willing to reach that threshold.

The 26-year-old Harper has spent his entire MLB career with the Nats and developed into one of the best players in baseball during that time. He is a six-time All-Star in seven seasons with a Rookie of the Year award, a Silver Slugger and a National League MVP award to his credit.

Over 927 career games, Harper owns a .279 batting average with 184 home runs and 521 RBI. Although Harper struggled at times last season and slashed just .249/.393//496, he still managed to club 34 homers and drive in a career-high 100 runs.

The Nationals disappointed and missed the playoffs last season even with Harper, and they will have a major hole in their outfield if they don't re-sign him. Big things are expected out of 20-year-old Juan Soto in 2019, though, and the pitching staff should be far better as well after the signing of Patrick Corbin.

As for Philadelphia, it has already signed veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen and closer David Robertson, and traded for shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies are arguably the NL East favorite with those moves, but they could become a legitimate World Series contender by signing Harper.

Harper has the potential to shift the balance of power in the National League, and his signing is the last major domino that has yet to fall in free agency.