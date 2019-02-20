Enes Kanter Would Recommend Knicks to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Amid Rumors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Enes Kanter had a messy tenure with the New York Knicks, but the 26-year-old center has chosen to take the high road.

New York sportswriter Brian Heyman caught up with Kanter on Wednesday ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night—Kanter's first time back in the city since the Knicks waived him.

When Heyman asked if he would recommend the Knicks to upcoming free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Kanter replied graciously:

"Of course. It's a very good organization. Good people. ... Amazing city. So, I think that they have a really good chance to get good superstars."

Kanter also relayed a message to Knicks faithful through Heyman:

Kanter was waived by the Knicks after the team failed to trade him prior to the league's trading deadline on Feb. 7. A week later, he signed with Portland.

In a Twitter post, Kanter addressed his new team:

"I am pleased to announce that I have signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the remainder of the season. I look forward to helping the Blazers achieve the ultimate goal of competing for a championship.

"Excited to meet my new teammates, coaches, staff and most importantly the fans. It is a blessing to continue to compete at the highest level! Let's go Rip City."

This season with the Knicks, Kanter averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. Kanter arrived in New York from Oklahoma City in 2017 as part of a trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder.

Prior to the Knicks waiving him, Kanter was increasingly frustrated with his diminished role on the team as the month of January saw Kanter posting zero minutes in seven games.

On Jan. 23, Kanter publicly told the Knicks to "get me out of here" if they weren't planning on playing him consistently. Kanter's full comments can be seen in a video captured by The Athletic reporter Mike Vorkunov.

Kanter appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday night. "I've missed New York, man," Kanter told Noah as he took his seat. "I missed the fans."

When Noah presented the idea that the Knicks weren't playing Kanter in an effort to tank, Kanter didn't bite.

However, it's indisputable that Kanter is now in a much more favorable situation as Portland sits at 34-23—good enough for fourth place in the Western Conference—as opposed to the Knicks' 11-47 record.

Blazers team beat reporter Casey Holdahl tweeted on Wednesday that Kanter was deciding between Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers after the Knicks bought him out. Not for nothing: the Lakers sit in 10th place in the Western Conference at 28-29.

Kanter, who was selected No. 3 overall in 2011, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.