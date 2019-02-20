Tim Anderson: Manny Machado 'Might Have' Missed the Boat Signing with Padres

Harry How/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox may be viewed externally as losers in the Manny Machado sweepstakes, but White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson seemed to suggest to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday that Machado could be missing out by choosing the San Diego Padres over Chicago.

On Tuesday, Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand—the largest free-agent deal in American sports history.

When asked if Machado "missed the boat" by spurning the White Sox, Anderson said he "might have."

He continued: "But we're going to keep rolling. You know, you can ride with us or don't. ... We couldn't care less who's on the boat with us. We know who all is on the boat with us and we know which way we're going to sail."

Anderson's response seems to differ from how White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams took the news, according to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune.

"I'm wearing my shades so you guys don't see the shock in my eyes," Williams said. "It is disappointing."

Sox general manager Rick Hahn echoed Williams' sentiment by telling reporters that he would take "the next few hours to continue to be pretty pissed off about this."

"The emotion right now is a little bit still raw," Hahn said. "... We said from the start that this rebuild was not going to be about one guy. ... There are certainly elements of this pursuit that, as an organization, I think we should be proud of.

"We should be proud of the aggressiveness and creativity of our offer, which we were told was not only was extremely competitive but, if the reports are out there are accurate, was superior to what was ultimately accepted in certain ways."

The White Sox clearly felt confident in their final offer to Machado, which Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported was an eight-year, $250 million contract with the potential to be worth $320 million.

As for Anderson, he just seems relieved that Machado made his decision. "Maybe you all can stop asking me now," he told reporters, according to Passan.