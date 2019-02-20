Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Discusses Young Players' Expectations for Themselves

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving spoke to ESPN's Rachel Nichols about the team's "trying" season as it attempts to incorporate a number of talented players into the scheme, empathizing with his younger teammates as they try to navigate a complicated situation.

Irving noted that it's about compromising but that it also presented them with an opportunity to grow:

"There's a maturity that you have to have, there's a professionalism that you have to showcase every day. That's what the great ones do. You now, I didn't initially play the minutes I wanted to play. I'm 26 years old, in my prime, why do I have to wait for anybody?

"Terry Rozier, you know he played in the playoffs, he did extremely well. Coming back, that's a competition that me and him have. No one wants to say it, but I will. It's part of their growth. When you have winning in mind, then you gotta understand that. You gotta understand your teammates."

