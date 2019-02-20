Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Discusses Young Players' Expectations for Themselves

Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Discusses Young Players' Expectations for ThemselvesFebruary 20, 2019
Boston Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving spoke to ESPN's Rachel Nichols about the team's "trying" season as it attempts to incorporate a number of talented players into the scheme, empathizing with his younger teammates as they try to navigate a complicated situation.
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Kyrie Irving sits down to talk about the Celtics' "trying" season: "we have a bunch of young men in our locker room who feel they're capable of doing a lot more than they're doing." We also talked free agency, the LeBron phone call, & how anger can fester if you don't address it https://t.co/VGNqkifWnk
Irving noted that it's about compromising but that it also presented them with an opportunity to grow:
"There's a maturity that you have to have, there's a professionalism that you have to showcase every day. That's what the great ones do. You now, I didn't initially play the minutes I wanted to play. I'm 26 years old, in my prime, why do I have to wait for anybody?
"Terry Rozier, you know he played in the playoffs, he did extremely well. Coming back, that's a competition that me and him have. No one wants to say it, but I will. It's part of their growth. When you have winning in mind, then you gotta understand that. You gotta understand your teammates."
