Knicks Rumors: John Jenkins, NY Agree to 2-Year Contract

The New York Knicks and shooting guard John Jenkins reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday on a two-year contract.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update as Jenkins was about the conclude his 10-day contract with the team.

The 27-year-old Tennessee native has bounced around the NBA since the Atlanta Hawks selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft out of Vanderbilt.

He joined the Westchester Knicks, the team's G League affiliate, for this season's training camp and led the squad in scoring across 19 games before leaving to sign a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards in late January.

"Given what I've been through—being in and out of the NBA, going overseas, playing in summer league, all those different things—I'm showing everyone that putting in hard work and sticking to your dreams does pay off," Jenkins told Keith Schlosser of NBAGLeague.com after signing with New York.

His new deal with the Knicks features a "trigger date" to guarantee the second season, per Charania.

He only appeared in two games for New York before inking the contract. He tallied 14 points, five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in last Thursday's 106-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks before the team entered the All-Star break.

Jenkins has averaged a modest 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 151 NBA games. He projects as a depth asset for the duration of the deal.