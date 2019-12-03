Juventus' Sami Khedira to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; No Timeline for Return

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will undergo surgery on Wednesday to fix a persistent problem with his left knee.

Per the club's official website, the German midfielder has struggled with the issue for some time, and a surgery to clean out his knee is planned in Augsburg.

Khedira joined the Italian champions from Real Madrid in 2015 and has proved to be a useful player for the Bianconeri in that time.

While he may no longer be a dynamic box-to-box presence in midfield, manager Maurizio Sarri has been able to depend on the German throughout his tenure. Khedira is experienced at the highest level and diligent in his play.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

What he may now lack in dynamism he's made up for in astute utilisation of the ball and a growing composure. Khedira may not be a guaranteed starter for the Bianconeri, but his absence robs the manager of a consistent option, especially when it comes to important matches.

Sarri can at least comfort himself with the fact that he has depth in central-midfield positions.

Miralem Pjanic is a gifted playmaker, albeit not stylistically similar to Khedira. The manager has the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Emre Can and Rodrigo Bentancur available who can carry out similar jobs to Khedira, meaning Juventus should be capable of getting by without him.

Can got the start in the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo, but he disappointed and was substituted after 54 minutes. Per the Bianconeri report, Rabiot returned to full training on Tuesday, and he'll likely get the nod against Lazio on Saturday.