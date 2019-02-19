Bryce Harper Rumors: Padres Haven't Ruled out Star After Signing Manny Machado

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres already made the biggest splash of the MLB offseason, reportedly signing Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

But they may not be done there, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network:

Landing both Machado and Bryce Harper in the same offseason—two of baseball's biggest stars—would be a shocking development, and it's probably a far-fetched possibility at this point. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, for example, reported earlier on Tuesday that the Padres were "out" on Harper.

