Bryce Harper Rumors: Padres Haven't Ruled out Star After Signing Manny Machado

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper pointing to the dugout after he hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, in Washington. As the start of spring training approaches, the Washington Nationals are waiting right along with the rest of the world to find out where Harper will be playing next season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres already made the biggest splash of the MLB offseason, reportedly signing Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. 

But they may not be done there, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network:

Landing both Machado and Bryce Harper in the same offseason—two of baseball's biggest stars—would be a shocking development, and it's probably a far-fetched possibility at this point. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, for example, reported earlier on Tuesday that the Padres were "out" on Harper.

            

