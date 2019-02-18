Mike Trout on Potentially Joining Phillies: 'I Can't Predict the Future'

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Note to Phillies fans: Mike Trout heard your clamoring for him to come home loud and clear.

"I didn’t go a day this winter without someone asking, ‘When you coming to Philly.’ I can’t predict the future," Trout said Monday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Trout, 27, grew up a Phillies fan and has season tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles. The best player in baseball can become a free agent after the 2020 season, at which point the Phillies could break the bank to bring Trout home.

