Mike Trout on Potentially Joining Phillies: 'I Can't Predict the Future'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout talks to the media during a news conference at their spring baseball training facility in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Note to Phillies fans: Mike Trout heard your clamoring for him to come home loud and clear.

"I didn’t go a day this winter without someone asking, ‘When you coming to Philly.’ I can’t predict the future," Trout said Monday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Trout, 27, grew up a Phillies fan and has season tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles. The best player in baseball can become a free agent after the 2020 season, at which point the Phillies could break the bank to bring Trout home.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Phillies Are Embarrassingly Bad at Communicating with Fans

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Phillies Are Embarrassingly Bad at Communicating with Fans

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice

    Severino Blasts deGrom Over Innings Limit Threat

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Severino Blasts deGrom Over Innings Limit Threat

    nj.com
    via nj.com

    Phillies’ Many Paths Leading to and from Third Base

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Phillies’ Many Paths Leading to and from Third Base

    The Good Phight
    via The Good Phight

    Boston, Chris Sale Have Discussed Contract Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Boston, Chris Sale Have Discussed Contract Extension

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report