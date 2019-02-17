Manny Machado Rumors: Padres' Contract Offer to Star Free Agent Revealed

Harry How/Getty Images

Although Manny Machado is still deciding on his next location, the San Diego Padres have reportedly made a significant offer to the free-agent shortstop.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival general managers have been told the Padres offered Machado an eight-year deal worth anywhere from $240 million to $280 million. Nightengale also noted some of the money from his contract could also be deferred.

As Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported, the 26-year-old is expected to sign with whichever team offers him the best deal.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Padres general manager A.J. Preller flew to Miami to meet with Machado last week, although he also said the player isn't considered close to making a decision.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox are considered two of the top contenders to land the four-time All-Star.

Considering the start of spring training is just a couple of weeks away, you would think he would want to be on a team. However, he has remained patient all offseason without rushing to a deal.

With a reported deal worth $30-35 million per year already on the table, it could allow him to get even more from opposing teams.

Fellow superstar free-agent Bryce Harper is also likely to get more than $30 million per year, although he is expected to get a 10-year deal, per Nightengale.