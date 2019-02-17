Manny Machado Rumors: Padres' Contract Offer to Star Free Agent Revealed

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fields the ball during the eleventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Although Manny Machado is still deciding on his next location, the San Diego Padres have reportedly made a significant offer to the free-agent shortstop.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival general managers have been told the Padres offered Machado an eight-year deal worth anywhere from $240 million to $280 million. Nightengale also noted some of the money from his contract could also be deferred.

As Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported, the 26-year-old is expected to sign with whichever team offers him the best deal.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Padres general manager A.J. Preller flew to Miami to meet with Machado last week, although he also said the player isn't considered close to making a decision.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox are considered two of the top contenders to land the four-time All-Star.

Considering the start of spring training is just a couple of weeks away, you would think he would want to be on a team. However, he has remained patient all offseason without rushing to a deal.

With a reported deal worth $30-35 million per year already on the table, it could allow him to get even more from opposing teams.

Fellow superstar free-agent Bryce Harper is also likely to get more than $30 million per year, although he is expected to get a 10-year deal, per Nightengale.

Related

    Pitch Clocks Will Be Used During Spring Training

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Pitch Clocks Will Be Used During Spring Training

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Phillies May Be Willing to Pay Bryce $300M+

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phillies May Be Willing to Pay Bryce $300M+

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Padres Sign Aaron Loup to a Major League Deal

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Padres Sign Aaron Loup to a Major League Deal

    Jason Freund
    via East Village Times

    Wil Myers could be at least a hair better for Padres

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Wil Myers could be at least a hair better for Padres

    Kevin Acee
    via sandiegouniontribune.com