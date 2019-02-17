Listen to Lakers' Lonzo Ball, Lance Stephenson's New Song 'Swerve'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers teammates Lonzo Ball and Lance Stephenson released a song together, "Swerve," under the Big Baller Music Group on Spotify, and as hip-hop efforts from athletes go, it's far from the worst you'll ever hear.



NBA players trying their hand in the music game is a long and storied tradition, from Allen Iverson to the freestyling disses of Shaquille O'Neal during his beef with Kobe Bryant to the leaked tapes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James or the legitimate talent of Dame D.O.L.L.A., aka Damian Lillard.

"Swerve" falls somewhere in the middle of that grand tradition, though in a season that has seen its share of strife in Los Angeles—with pretty much everyone on the team not named LeBron James being floated in trade rumors—it's nice to see Ball and Stephenson sharing the mic.