Listen to Lakers' Lonzo Ball, Lance Stephenson's New Song 'Swerve'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Lance Stephenson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Lonzo Ball #2 look on against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on December 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers teammates Lonzo Ball and Lance Stephenson released a song together, "Swerve," under the Big Baller Music Group on Spotify, and as hip-hop efforts from athletes go, it's far from the worst you'll ever hear.

NBA players trying their hand in the music game is a long and storied tradition, from Allen Iverson to the freestyling disses of Shaquille O'Neal during his beef with Kobe Bryant to the leaked tapes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James or the legitimate talent of Dame D.O.L.L.A., aka Damian Lillard

"Swerve" falls somewhere in the middle of that grand tradition, though in a season that has seen its share of strife in Los Angeles—with pretty much everyone on the team not named LeBron James being floated in trade rumors—it's nice to see Ball and Stephenson sharing the mic.

