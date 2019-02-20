NFL Starters Who Could Have Their Jobs Stolen by Free-Agent Signings

0 of 8

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It takes one notable free-agent signing to signal a predictive shift at a position. Every year, NFL teams ink players to lucrative deals with the hopes of bolstering weak areas on their rosters—sometimes at the expense of the incumbent starters.

Draft picks outside of the first round may take some time to develop, giving veterans an edge in training camp battles during the summer. Typically, an acquisition from the open market joins a team with immediate expectations. Front offices aren't paying a premium on established talents for delayed production.

Based on their track records as productive starters, wide receiver Golden Tate, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Earl Thomas will likely change the depth charts of whichever teams they sign with after the new league year begins March 13.

In some cases, journeymen and fledgling players will have to take a backseat in reserve roles or potentially lose their roster spots.

Which primary starters from last season have the weakest job security? Why might teams attempt to upgrade at their positions, and who are the potential targets?