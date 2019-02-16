Bradley Beal on Trade Rumors: 'If I Can Retire in This Jersey, I Will'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If things go as Bradley Beal hopes, he will spend his entire career with the Washington Wizards.

Speaking at a fan forum Friday for NBA All-Star Weekend (h/t NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes), Beal shared his thoughts when asked if the Wizards needed to go all-in on a rebuild.

"I hate change," he said. "If I can retire in this jersey, I will. I'm all about loyalty."

The Wizards were all over the map with trade rumors during the season's first half. Following Washington's 5-11 start, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it was making every player on the roster available.

Wojnarowski did note the Wizards' "preference" is to build around Beal and John Wall, but their roster "no longer appears functional together."

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis told a local radio station (h/t NBC Sports Washington's Lisa Redmond) in January they weren't trading Beal, Wall or Otto Porter Jr. But they dealt Porter to the Chicago Bulls for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker on Feb. 6. Wall is out for the season after heel surgery last month.

Beal has been the one constant for Washington in 2018-19. The two-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 25.1 points, 5.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He will make $55.8 million over the next two seasons combined, per Spotrac.

The Wizards went into the All-Star break with a 24-34 record, three games behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.