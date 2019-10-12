Lakers' Anthony Davis Suffers Sprained Thumb Injury in Preseason Game vs. Nets

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered a sprained right thumb in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, China, and won't return.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided the update from the Lakers.

The 26-year-old had maintained good health in the two seasons prior to 2018-19, appearing in 75 games in both campaigns. However, he was limited to 56 games last year because of injuries and an ongoing trade saga with the New Orleans Pelicans.

He missed three games early on with a sprained right elbow and nine games midseason with a sprained left index finger. When healthy, though, Davis is one of the best big men in the league.

A six-time All-Star, Davis had been the Lakers' top target since he demanded a trade out of New Orleans. While the Lakers were unable to get a deal done during last season, they landed him during the offseason, adding a co-star alongside four-time MVP LeBron James.

Although the Lakers spent the summer trying to fill out a roster to complement the James-Davis duo, they do not have much size. Should AD miss time, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee would see more action.

The addition of Davis instantly brought championship-or-bust expectations for the purple and gold. Now, the top priority in L.A. is making sure Davis is healthy for the pursuit of banner No. 17.