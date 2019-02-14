Lakers News: Magic Johnson Won't Talk About Kemba Walker to Avoid Tampering

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Lakers president of basketball operations

Magic Johnson has learned his lesson when it comes to tampering.

"You know I can't answer any question about no players," Johnson said Thursday when asked about Kemba Walker, per CarolinaBlitz. "Every time I do it, I get fined. But anybody else do it, they don't get fined."

Johnson made his comments while in Charlotte for this weekend's All-Star festivities. Walker is an impending free agent, whom the Lakers could target when he hits the open market.

