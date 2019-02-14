Lakers News: Magic Johnson Won't Talk About Kemba Walker to Avoid Tampering

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 12: Andre Aldridge, and Magic Johnson are seen talking together during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on February 12, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Lakers president of basketball operations 

Magic Johnson has learned his lesson when it comes to tampering.

"You know I can't answer any question about no players," Johnson said Thursday when asked about Kemba Walker, per CarolinaBlitz. "Every time I do it, I get fined. But anybody else do it, they don't get fined." 

Johnson made his comments while in Charlotte for this weekend's All-Star festivities. Walker is an impending free agent, whom the Lakers could target when he hits the open market.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

