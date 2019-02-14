Report: Nick Foles' Return to Eagles 'Unlikely'; 'Probably' Interested in Giants

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who recently voided his 2019 option with the team to become a free agent, is "unlikely" to return to the Super Bowl LII champions, sources told Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media.

"Multiple people with knowledge of Foles' thinking, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told NJ Advance Media that it's 'unlikely' he returns to the Eagles as Carson Wentz's backup for 2019," Rosenblatt wrote Thursday.

"Though, if Foles doesn't find the starting job he's seeking on the open market, that could change."

Rosenblatt specifically mentioned two teams to keep an eye on: the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per Rosenblatt, "Foles would 'probably' be interested in joining the Eagles' NFC East rival, one person with knowledge of Foles' thinking said, if the Giants ultimately decide to move on from Eli Manning."

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that there is "mutual interest" between Foles and the Jags, who are expected to move on from starting quarterback Blake Bortles.

The kicker is whether the Eagles place the franchise tag on Foles, which Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports would be in the neighborhood of $25 million.

That route doesn't seem likely, however. Des Bieler of the Washington Post explained the franchise-tag problems:

"The risk for the Eagles in placing the franchise tag on Foles is that if they do so and can’t find a trading partner, they would be on the hook for his sizable salary. Given that the team is projected to be over the salary cap in such a move and would have to be under it by March 13, when the NFL’s new year officially begins, to trade him, Philadelphia would have to release some other players and/or restructure contracts.

"Foles could also refuse to sign the offer of the tag, as Le’Veon Bell did in 2018 with the Steelers, creating a major headache for the Eagles. The window for teams to sign players to franchise-tag offers runs from Feb. 19 to March 5."

Foles has likely played his last game in an Eagles uniform. The question is where he goes.

With Eli Manning now 38 years old, the Giants are a possible destination for Foles, but that doesn't seem probable.

They are in an advantageous position in the draft right now at No. 6, as the five teams above them won't be looking for a quarterback barring a seismic change in plans. Big Blue could pick their favorite signal-caller and have him sit behind Manning before making the transition into the future.

The Jags may have to leap over the Giants to get their No. 1 quarterback choice, so a move toward a free agent could be more palatable without giving up draft capital.

The noise connecting the Jags and Foles is also loud: Garafolo and Daniel Popper of The Athletic have linked the two, with Popper writing that "[the Jags] will be making some sort of play for Foles, either via trade or free agency."

We'll know Foles' 2019 destination soon, as the 2019 league year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. At that point, teams can sign free agents or make trades.