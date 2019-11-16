Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Trae Young, Hawks Because of Knee Injury

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Saturday night's game against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks because of a left knee contusion, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

It will mark the second consecutive game Leonard will miss, as he sat out of Thursday's 132-127 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans because of left knee injury management.

The Clippers will also be without guard Patrick Beverley (sore left calf) on Saturday.

After a quad injury limited him to just nine games in 2017-18, Leonard dealt with a couple of minor injuries during his lone season with the Toronto Raptors. While making just 60 regular-season appearances, he missed two games because of a hip injury and another pair of contests with a sore knee.

Leonard responded to a tumultuous final season with the San Antonio Spurs by putting together his best season to date. He averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals in Toronto last season.

Of course, his one-and-done campaign was capped off by him earning his second career NBA Finals MVP award while leading the Raptors to their first-ever championship.

During the 2019 NBA Finals, Leonard credited his performance and health to taking games off for "load management":

Los Angeles has allowed Leonard to continue to sit games out from time to time because of load management after signing him to a three-year max contract during the offseason.

He is averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.1 steals this season.

With the three-time All-Star out, 2018-19 NBA MVP finalist Paul George—who made his season debut on Thursday—will assume the responsibilities of being the No. 1 option.