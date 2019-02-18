Where Kevin Durant Ranks Among All-Time NBA All-Star MVP Performances

0 of 11

Though the game finished with Stephen Curry completing a reverse alley-oop after throwing his own bounce-pass, that highlight came for the losing team. Led by Kevin Durant, Curry's teammate in real life but foe in these midseason festivities, Team LeBron came back to beat Team Giannis by a final tally of 178-164, thanks to an inspired showing in the second half and some red-hot shooting from the MVP.

Not much defense was played in the first half, but Durant and his compatriots actually stepped up the effort level in the second half, allowing a meager 69 points and ending Giannis Antetokounmpo's relentless assault on the rim. Everyone chipped in as Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard all spent time shooting flames, but Durant did just enough to emerge with that coveted MVP trophy.

Now, how does he stack up against all the other award-winning performers over the years?

Though these rankings will remain entirely objective, we're employing a slightly different methodology than the one used to determine the greatest overall performances in All-Star history. All stats mattered in that competition, which doesn't necessarily fly when we're only interested in the players who take home MVP honors.

After all, scoring now reigns supreme.

Of the 71 players who have held up the trophy over the years, 40 have been the highest scorers that night—56.3 percent of the winners. Compare that to rebounds (22.5 percent of MVPs led the field), assists (16.9 percent), steals (27.1 percent since they started being tracked in 1974) and blocks (14.6 percent since they started being tracked in 1974), and it becomes inordinately clear that points are the single greatest box-score barometer for our purposes. Overall level of play isn't quite as significant.

And that makes sense. These are exhibition contests in which fans are looking to be entertained, and point-producing runs tend to hold more sway than anything else. We want the dunks and triples and highlights.

So rather than just using the All-Star Score utilized in our previous rankings, we're also turning to Scoring Score—the Z-score for points while looking at all scoring outputs throughout the game's history. Add those two marks together, and you get the value displayed next to the featured players throughout this article.

You can succeed by putting together a remarkably well-rounded performance...or just by lighting up the scoreboard and providing fans with an offensive explosion they'll never forget.