Russell Westbrook Triple-Doubles, Thunder Beat Rockets Despite James Harden's 42

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Paul George totaled 45 points and 11 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 117-112 on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Russell Westbrook added 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the 36-19 Thunder, who were losing by 24 points early in the third quarter. They have now won 10 of their last 11.

James Harden scored 42 points for the 32-23 Rockets, whose three-game win streak ended Saturday night. He has now scored 30 or more points in 29 straight games. Chris Paul contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

                  

What's Next?

Both teams play Monday at home. The Thunder will face the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Rockets will host the Dallas Mavericks. 

       

