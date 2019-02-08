Jackie Bradley Jr.: I'd Skip White House Even If Hillary Clinton Was President

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. took a stand against people criticizing him for skipping the team's visit to the White House to celebrate winning the 2018 World Series.

Bradley issued a statement on Twitter, noting he has attended previous ceremonies and wouldn't have gone this time around if Hillary Clinton was President of the United States:

Per Chris Mason of the Eagle Tribune, a "few" Red Sox players told the front office they are going to skip the trip to Washington D.C. later this month.

In addition to Bradley not going, reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts has said he won't be in attendance.

“I won’t be going there,” Betts told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “I decided not to.”

The Red Sox are scheduled to visit President Donald Trump on Feb. 15. The ceremony will feature several of the team's biggest stars, including Chris Sale, Brock Holt and Mitch Moreland.