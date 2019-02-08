Kevin Love Will Return from Foot Injury vs. Wizards After Missing 50 Games

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love shoots in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers will receive a much-needed boost Friday night when Kevin Love makes his return to the lineup. 

The Cavs announced Love will play against the Washington Wizards after missing the last 50 games with a foot injury. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

