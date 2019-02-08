Kevin Love Will Return from Foot Injury vs. Wizards After Missing 50 Games

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers will receive a much-needed boost Friday night when Kevin Love makes his return to the lineup.

The Cavs announced Love will play against the Washington Wizards after missing the last 50 games with a foot injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.