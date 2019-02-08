Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Can Become World Class, Says Fernando Morientes

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Teenage sensation Vinicius Junior is quickly gaining plaudits at Real Madrid, and ex-Spain striker Fernando Morientes believes he can become world class at his old club.

Head coach Santiago Solari has promoted Vinicius, 18, to the first team and seen his stock rise over recent weeks. He most recently impressed in Real's 1-1 Copa del Rey semi-final draw at Barcelona on Wednesday, and Morientes said the €45 million signing can reach the pinnacle of the sport, per Goal's Jon Fisher:

"We were all keen to see Vinicius play, to see how he develops. I think he's a very impressive player, he's very good in one-on-ones and making runs.

"He's still very young, we need time to see the kind of player he will be but if he continues to play the way he is now he'll be a world-class player, no doubt.

"We should give him time though, you can't burden such a young player with too much responsibility especially at a club like Real Madrid."

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague appeared on BBC 5 Live Sport after Wednesday's draw and likened Vinicius to both Brazilian icon Ronaldo and his namesake, Cristiano Ronaldo:

Morientes scored 100 goals in 272 appearances for Los Blancos, and the 42-year-old added Vinicius reminds him of another former Brazilian attacker, Savio, who won three European crowns in the same era as Morientes:

"Obviously Savio was a little older, but they have similar traits; daring, pace on the ball and one-on-one ability.

"And they're both Brazilians, of course. Both came from a very different football style in Brazil, but they adapted quickly.

"So I'd say Vinicius reminds me of Savio, for their playing style and their position out on the left."

Eleven Sports showed the pace he demonstrated against Barca in midweek:

Sports writer Ben Hayward showed the Spanish headlines are also turning in favour of Vinicius as he seeks superiority in Real's pecking order:

The former Flamengo forward recently scored his first goal in La Liga during Real's 3-0 rout of Alaves on Sunday.

The youngster's previous club was struck by tragedy on Friday when a fire at the club's training centre killed 10 people.

Vinicius posted his condolences on Twitter (h/t Eurosport): "What sad news! Praying for everyone! Strength, strength, strength."

Real's next game is against city rivals Atletico on Saturday, with the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Ajax taking place four days later.