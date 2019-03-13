Adrian Peterson Confirms He's Agreed to New 2-Year Contract with Redskins

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson agreed to re-sign with the Washington Redskins on a new two-year deal Wednesday.

"I am going back to the Redskins," Peterson told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "It will be a two-year deal. I feel like we made some good moves to get to where we are trying to go."

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the contract is worth $8M over the two years.

This comes after Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported in early March that Washington appeared to be the favorite despite interest in the veteran around the league.

Following injury-plagued 2016 and 2017 campaigns, the seven-time Pro Bowler enjoyed a bounce-back performance in 2018.

Peterson ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season in the nation's capital despite not signing with Washington until late August. He also added 208 receiving yards and a touchdown reception as well.

His eighth 1,000-yard season also included a career-high 90-yard run:

That strong season earned Peterson two votes for the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, per NFL.com's David Ely.

After reviving his career, the 33-year-old let it be known to TMZ Sports in February that he would "for sure" be playing in 2019 and that he had plans of playing "maybe two or three more years":

That echoes what he said back in September when he told ESPN's John Keim that he envisioned playing for a handful of years still.

"Three to four more years would be ideal," Peterson told Keim. "Not to say it hasn't been done before, but not at a high level. So, of course, I plan on playing three to four more years, and I plan on playing those years at a high level as well."

Peterson backed up his talk last year—but he still has plenty of work to do before he hangs up his pads.

"The best player ever to play is my mindset," Peterson said of his remaining career goals, per Keim. "Being able to sit back and say I had a great time playing the game I love and I won a world championship and I was the best at my position."

Peterson (13,318 career rushing yards) continued his ascent up the NFL's all-time rushing list, ending 2018 in eighth place. He is fewer than 800 yards behind fifth place, giving him a golden opportunity to continue climbing up the leaderboard in Washington. It will be some time, though, before Peterson will ever have a chance to challenge Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith's record (18,355).

Per NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson (h/t colleague JP Finlay), Peterson and Washington were "going back and forth on numbers" in early February. Ultimately, the two sides came to terms on an agreement.

Peterson's playing days appeared numbered back in 2017, but last season's resurgence injected new life into his career. Now, the former NFL MVP will look to build on his recent success as he attempts to further cement his legacy.