Steve Kerr on Rumors About Kevin Durant's Future: 'That's Part of the Deal'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

One night after Kevin Durant took out his frustration on the media in a press conference, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained that this comes with the territory.

"Instead of the focus being on the Warriors playing for a third straight title, all the focus seems to be on where everybody's gonna be playing next year," Kerr said, per Drew Shiller of NBC Sports. "And look, that's part of the deal—especially if you sign a 1-year deal and you're a superstar and you're gonna be a free agent—those questions are gonna come."

Durant is in his third year with the Warriors but has consistently signed two-year deals featuring a player option, giving him the opportunity to leave after each season.

While the forward seemingly hadn't given much thought to leaving the team in either of the past two years, there is a different feel this season. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are optimistic Durant will sign with them in the summer.

The former MVP denied these rumors Wednesday.

"I have nothing to do with the Knicks," Durant said, per Brian Witt of NBC Sports. "I don't know who traded [Kristaps] Porzingis. They got nothing to do with me. I'm trying to play basketball."

Despite the player's frustration, his coach made it clear he simply has to deal with the media as part of his job.

"All that reveue that generates the salary cap, it doesn't all come from ticket sales," Kerr said Thursday. "It comes from media rights and all kinds of financial streams that are based on people's intense interest in the league. And so you just kind of have to deal with that and go along with that.

"There are times where you get upset and you just move on—you keep going."

The Warriors are doing fine on the court, leading the Western Conference with a 38-15 record, but it will be a long next few months of answering questions before the start of free agency in July.