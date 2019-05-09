Buster Posey Put on 7-Day Concussion IL by Giants; Drew Pomeranz Also Put on IL

John Hefti/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday they have placed catcher Buster Posey and left-handed starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz on injured lists. Catcher Aramis Garcia and right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede have been called up in their places.



Posey is on the seven-day concussion injured list. Pomeranz landed on the 10-day IL with a left lat strain. Pomeranz's trip to the IL comes amid a 1-4 start to the season with a 5.93 ERA. His last appearance came May 6, when he gave up seven earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Since suffering severe ankle and leg injuries in 2011, Posey has maintained good health, appearing in 140-plus games in every season from 2012 to 2017. However, he played just 105 games a season ago as he underwent surgery in August to address hip impingement and repair a torn labrum.

The timing of that procedure allowed him to try to get to 100 percent by Opening Day 2019.

Even with the injury, Posey hit .284/.359/.382 in 2018. There was a serious drop-off in power, though, as the four-time Silver Slugger recipient managed just five home runs in 448 plate appearances, one every 89.6 plate appearances.

The 2012 NL MVP's power has been on a steady decline since 2014, when he hit 22 dingers. Posey has not topped the 20-homer plateau since then and averaged just 13 long balls in the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

This season, Posey is hitting .245/.308/.406 with two home runs, 11 doubles and 13 RBI.

Now 32 years old, Posey receives the bulk of his starts behind the plate, though the Giants use him at first base as well in an effort to limit the wear and tear his body takes.

With the six-time All-Star sidelined, San Francisco can turn to veteran Erik Kratz or Garcia (19 career MLB appearances) to handle catching duties. Garcia entered the season as San Francisco's No. 15 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.