Yankees News: Aaron Judge Exits vs. Royals with Oblique Injury, Will Undergo MRI

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The injury-plagued New York Yankees may have taken another significant hit Saturday, as right fielder Aaron Judge left the game with an oblique injury.

Marc Carig of The Athletic detailed the situation, in which Judge left the game in the sixth inning with the Yanks leading the Kansas City Royals 6-1:

As pointed out by Jack Curry of YES Network, Judge appeared to be favoring his side as he made his way to first base on a single:

The Yankees later announced Judge would undergo an MRI, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Before leaving the contest, Judge had a pair of hits, including a home run. For the season, he is hitting .275 with four homers and 10 RBI with a .400 on-base percentage.

No team in Major League Baseball has been ravaged my injuries more so than the Yankees this season. They have 12 players on the injured list, including outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks, first baseman Greg Bird, third baseman Miguel Andujar, shortstops Didi Gregorius and Troy Tulowitzki, catcher Gary Sanchez, starting pitcher Luis Severino and reliever Dellin Betances.

In his rookie season, Judge set an almost impossible standard. He had 52 home runs, 114 RBI and a .627 slugging percentage en route to finishing second in the American League MVP voting.

He was on pace to have a productive 2018 before suffering a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a pitch. As a result, he missed more than a month of action. Judge finished with a .278/.392/.528 slash line along with 27 home runs and 67 RBI in 112 games.

A healthy Yankees team would likely be able to overcome a potential Judge absence, but considering how banged up the Bronx Bombers are, they can ill afford to be without their best hitter.

If Judge does land on the IL, an outfield combination of Clint Frazier, Mike Tauchman and Brett Gardner may have to play regularly until Judge, Stanton and Hicks get healthy.