Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Lakers to Consider Star Along with Buyout Market

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up a roster spot before Thursday's deadline, sending Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac to the Clippers in exchange for Mike Muscala.

Carmelo Anthony could be the player who fills that slot.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers plan to survey the entire buyout market but are considering Anthony for their 15th roster spot.

The Chicago Bulls waived Anthony earlier this month. Melo played 10 games with the Houston Rockets earlier this season before the two sides mutually parted ways. He remained part of their active roster until the Rockets sent him to Chicago in a cost-cutting move.

The Lakers walked away from the deadline disappointed. Their two-for-one deal to clear a roster spot for Anthony or another veteran was their only major move. The Lakers had been aggressive in talks for Anthony Davis but were rebuffed by the New Orleans Pelicans.

It's unclear what level of production Anthony could give the Lakers at this point. He averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds on 40.5 percent shooting with Houston, struggling to fit in while playing off the bench for the first time in his career. The Rockets were nearly 16 points per 100 possessions worse when Anthony was on the floor, per Basketball Reference.

"At this point, I just want to be happy," Anthony told MSG Network last month. "I think I've put myself in a good, peaceful mind state right now, [being] able to focus in on what I need to focus in on. And whatever's going to make me happy, then we're going to make it happen."

Going to L.A. is one potential way to make Melo and LeBron James happy. The two are longtime friends and have never gotten the opportunity to play together outside of the Olympics. Given the Lakers' failure to get LeBron help at the deadline, perhaps acquiring a friend will be enough to placate the four-time MVP going into the summer.