Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 26 EPL Predictions

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester City face a challenge maintaining top spot in the Premier League when they host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The visitors are chasing a place in next season's UEFA Champions League and have the attacking quality to do Liverpool a favour in the title race.

Liverpool are likely to regain top spot after Saturday's game against Bournemouth at Anfield. The Reds have dropped four points in their last two matches but should put the pressure back on City.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Arsenal will hope to have put Chelsea out of the top four by the time the Blues travel to the home of the champions. United begin Week 26's fixtures by facing relegation-threatened Fulham at Craven Cottage, while the Gunners will attempt to end away day blues against bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Town.

Fixtures (Schedule, TV Info and Predictions)

Saturday, February 9

Fulham vs. Manchester United: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (2-3)

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: 3p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (1-2)

Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, CNBC (1-3)

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (3-1)

Southampton vs. Cardiff City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (1-1)

Watford vs. Everton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (2-2)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (1-0)

Sunday, February 10

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (1-1)

Manchester City vs. Chelsea: 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (2-1)

Monday, February 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (1-0)

Live-Stream Links: Sky Go, BT Sports App. NBC Sports App, fuboTV.

Fulham vs. Manchester United

United are unbeaten in eight league matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager. The Red Devils have won seven and drawn one, scoring 20 goals in the process.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The latter number is bad news for a Fulham side owning the leakiest defence in England's top flight. Fulham have conceded 55 times already this season, although Claudio Ranieri has been trying to fix the problem.

Ranieri has used Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers as a defensive midfielder to screen the back four more often. He's also sacrificed possession for a more direct style of play based on striking with pace on the break.

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel will be key to the plan, as is target man centre-forward Aleksandar Mitrovic. Both players could undermine a United defence still susceptible to mistakes.

The visitors will likely count on a bevy of prolific forwards, including Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. All three are in fine form in front of goal, while Solskjaer can also turn to Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Expect a desperate Fulham team to have United creaking early, before the away side's superior quality up top ultimately proves the difference.

Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal

Like United, Arsenal have the firepower in attacking areas to heap more misery on a side in the bottom three. The Gunners will need leading goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at 100 percent to help halt a dismal run away from home.

Aubameyang has 15 league goals to his credit, but the 29-year-old has been ill this week. Even so, head coach Unai Emery believes Arsenal's record signing will be "okay for Saturday," per Neil McLeman of the Daily Mirror.

However, Emery did say centre-back Laurent Koscielny has also been sick. The Frenchman's condition will be key for an Arsenal defence vulnerable in away games:

It would help to have Koscielny's fellow central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos available, at least from the bench. The 30-year-old injured his ankle during a 3-1 defeat at home to United in the FA Cup, but has since returned to training ahead of schedule:

Arsenal's defence should just about hold firm against the most goal-shy team in the division. The Terriers have only found the net 13 times in 25 matches and won't be able to keep pace with Aubameyang and strike partner Alexandre Lacazette.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Pep Guardiola is worried about the fitness advantage Chelsea might have after City were involved in a game on Wednesday. The Citizens won 2-0 at Goodison Park, just three days after a 3-1 home win over Arsenal.

Guardiola talked up the edge Chelsea might have, per James Robson of the London Evening Standard: "Chelsea is an exceptional team with seven days to prepare that game. We will try. We have to prepare well. This is a real final for us this weekend."

City do at least have depth on their side with several key players back in the fold. Guardiola has strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus fit and firing, as well as a host of creative talents in midfield.

David Silva pulled the strings during the win over the Toffees, but he is just one of many capable of unlocking the Chelsea defence:

Chelsea need to keep the game close and rely on Eden Hazard and Juventus loanee Gonzalo Higuain to fashion a few decisive chances. The latter opened his account in style by bagging a classy brace in last week's 5-0 win over Huddersfield.

Higuain will be a major threat, but City have the strength in depth and momentum to bag three more useful points in the title race.