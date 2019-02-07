Dirk Nowitzki: Harrison Barnes a 'Genuinely Good Dude' After Reported Trade

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes is being traded to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Barnes, who played 26 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, found out about the deal midgame.

After the Mavs' 99-93 win over Charlotte, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who was Barnes' teammate for two-plus seasons, called the ex-UNC star a "genuinely good dude" among other compliments:

Barnes played four years with the Golden State Warriors before signing a four-year, $94.4 million deal with the Mavs in 2016. He averaged 18.8 points per game in a Dallas uniform.

