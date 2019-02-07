Dirk Nowitzki: Harrison Barnes a 'Genuinely Good Dude' After Reported Trade

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 7, 2019

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 6: Harrison Barnes #40 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on February 6, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes is being traded to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Barnes, who played 26 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, found out about the deal midgame.

After the Mavs' 99-93 win over Charlotte, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who was Barnes' teammate for two-plus seasons, called the ex-UNC star a "genuinely good dude" among other compliments:

Barnes played four years with the Golden State Warriors before signing a four-year, $94.4 million deal with the Mavs in 2016. He averaged 18.8 points per game in a Dallas uniform.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

