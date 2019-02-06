Knicks Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Has New York on 'Equal Footing' with Lakers

Jim Mone/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, may not be destined for the Los Angeles Lakers after all.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Wednesday that "Davis has the Knicks on equal footing with the Lakers in terms of teams he is interested in signing with long-term." Stein also reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks as "preferred destinations" for Davis.

